Diamond Power To Consider Stock Split After Over 2,700% Rally In One Year

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd. will consider a stock split proposal in its upcoming board meeting on Oct. 15 after the stocks rallied over 2,700% in the last 12 months.

The board will consider and approve the stock split of equity shares of the company, it said in an exchange filing On Wednesday.

The capital clause of the memorandum of association will also be amended accordingly, it said. This will be subject to approval of the shareholders and other necessary approvals.

The date of its board meeting for the declaration of the financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30 will be intimated, the company said.