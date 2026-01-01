Air India Pulled Up By DGCA For Safety Lapses By Pilots, Given Two Weeks To Reply

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has issued a show-cause notice to Air India cockpit crew for operating multiple flights between Delhi and Tokyo despite being aware of serious safety and compliance lapses. The aviation regulator has sought an explanation from the pilots on the matter within two weeks.

The notice, issued on Dec. 29, pertains to several operations of flight AI-357 from Delhi to Tokyo and AI-358 from Tokyo to Delhi The Minimum Equipment List (MEL) applicable to the aircraft was incompatible, according to DGCA.

The notice further states that this was not an isolated incident and that similar issues had been detected on other sectors in the past. The DGCA has also asked the pilots to explain why action should not be initiated against them under the Aircraft Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR).