'Democratise E-Commerce': Meesho Bets Big On Growth While Staying Capital-Efficient, Says CFO

Meesho Ltd. is reinforcing its long-term strategy to scale without compromising efficiency or shareholder value, believes the management. Chief Financial Officer Dhiresh Bansal said the company will continue investing behind growth while staying true to its mission of democratising e-commerce for everyone.

He emphasised that capital discipline remains a priority: “We’ll continue to focus on making sure that we’re not diluting shareholders by being less capital efficient.”

Investor confidence mirrors this outlook. Saurav Jain, Principal Investor for India Ecosystem at Prosus, noted Meesho’s strong fundamentals:

“Meesho has remained FCF-positive for the last two years. A lot of upside remains for the company. There is significant potential for Meesho to grow from here, and Prosus remains excited about Meesho’s long-term growth.”