Demand In New Segments To Lead ABB India’s Growth: MD Sanjeev Sharma

ABB India Ltd. is focusing on new segments like data centres, electric vehicles, and green energy to fuel growth in the current financial year, following a healthy rise in net profit for the quarter ended June 2024.

The electrification and automation major reported a sharp 50% year-on-year rise in its net profit at Rs 443.5 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 295.91 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue rose to Rs 2,830.9 crore in the second quarter of the calendar year 2024 (CY24), up 12.8% from Rs 2,508.63 crore a year ago.

The company follows a January-December cycle for reporting its financial results.

According to Sanjeev Sharma, managing director of ABB India Ltd, the company is eyeing segments to sustain growth in fiscal 2025.

"Since 2017, new market segments have opened in the country. Like, earlier we used to serve 7-8 segments; now it has broadened to about 23 market segments," Sharma said in an exclusive interview with NDTV Profit.