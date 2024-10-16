DA Hike: Cabinet Announcement Expected Today, Days Before Diwali

The central government is expected to announce a hike in dearness allowance for its employees and pensioners ahead of Diwali on Wednesday. The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting concluded on Wednesday, people in the know told NDTV.

Dearness allowance, or DA, is paid to government employees, and dearness relief to pensioners to offset the impact of inflation.

This dearness allowance hike comes just during the festive season, and will likely benefit nearly one crore beneficiaries.

The central government had last revised DA paid to employees in March by 4%. This took the overall DA hike from 46% to 50% of the basic pay.

Anticipation over an increase in dearness allowance has been building up for over a week now after the news first broke on Oct. 9 about a potential hike in dearness allowance being taken up in the Cabinet meeting last week.