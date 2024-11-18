Cut In APM Gas Allocation To City Gas Companies Driven By Falling Output

The reduction in gas allocation to city gas distribution companies under the administered price mechanism, or APM is driven by a decline in output from legacy fields, according to people familiar with the matter.

The output has fallen by around 7% on a compounded annual growth rate basis, whereas the demand from the city gas firms has kept on increasing, the persons told NDTV Profit.

The demand from city gas companies for natural gas is expected to rise to 85 million metric standard cubic meters by 2030 from 58 mmscmd at present, they noted.

City gas companies like Indraprastha Gas Ltd. and Mahanagar Gas Ltd. slumped on the bourses on Monday, after the two companies announced that their domestic gas allocation from GAIL (India) Ltd. has been reduced in the range of 13-20%. At 2:28 p.m., shares of IGL were trading 19.4% lower at Rs 326.7 apiece on the NSE, whereas MGL was down 14.5% at Rs 1,122.1.

City gas companies mainly get domestic gas allocation at a fixed price of $6.5 per million metric British thermal unit for their CNG sales volume requirements. Reduced allocation of this domestic gas has a negative impact on the companies' profitability.