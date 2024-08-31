Craftsman Automation Begins Commercial Operations At New Rajasthan Plant

Craftsman Automation Ltd. has officially commenced commercial operations at its new plant located in Salarpur, Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, effective Aug. 31, 2024.

This development follows the company's earlier announcement on Jan. 27, 2024, according to an exchange filing. The launch marks a significant milestone for the company and is expected to bolster its production capabilities in the region.

In related news, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma made a notable announcement earlier today during an exclusive NDTV interview. Sharma revealed plans for a new industrial park in the state, an initiative that follows a proposal from Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Ltd.

The new park is anticipated to benefit industries and small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) across Rajasthan, but the specific location within the state has yet to be disclosed.