Rajasthan to Establish New Industrial Park: Chief Minister Sharma

In an exclusive interview with NDTV on Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma revealed plans for a new industrial park in the state.

This initiative follows a proposal from Anil Agarwal, Chairman of Vedanta Limited, who met with Sharma to discuss the project. The forthcoming park is expected to provide substantial benefits to industries and small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Rajasthan.

Sharma did not disclose the specific city or district where the park will be located. He also addressed questions about the Rising Rajasthan Summit, explaining why the first roadshow began in Mumbai.

"Mumbai is the financial capital of India, and thousands of people from Rajasthan work here," Sharma said. "I have come to invite them to consider relocating their ventures to Rajasthan, which offers vast potential across various sectors including minerals, tourism, automobiles, and textiles."

He noted the enthusiasm of investors in solar and other sectors, highlighting that the Mumbai roadshow resulted in MoUs worth approximately Rs. 4.5 lakh crore.

Looking ahead, Sharma shared details about the roadshow's itinerary. Over the next two months, a high-level delegation from the Rajasthan government will visit all Indian states and 25 countries worldwide.

An IAS officer has been appointed for each location to maintain ongoing communication with entrepreneurs. Sharma emphasized the state's commitment to providing comprehensive support for new ventures.

"We are working to ensure that every entrepreneur receives all necessary facilities. Our goal is to facilitate timely completion of projects and establishment of industries. We promise to offer all possible support on a single-window basis to streamline the process of setting up industries."

The announcement and the upcoming roadshows are part of Rajasthan’s broader effort to attract investment and boost economic development in the state.