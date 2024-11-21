Confident On Achieving Capex Guidance, Says SAMHI Hotels CEO

NDTV ProfitBusinessConfident On Achieving Capex Guidance, Says SAMHI Hotels CEO
SAMHI Hotels' CEO Ashish Jakhanwala expressed confidence in achieving the company's capex guidance, noting that finance costs are expected to remain stable over the next few quarters. He highlighted a strong outlook for revenue per available room growth in Bangalore and anticipates significant growth in revenue per key, driven by a higher mix of upper upscale properties.

21 Nov 2024, 11:04 AM IST
