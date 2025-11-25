Business NewsBusinessBoeing Wants To Source More Parts From India, Says Executive
Boeing Wants To Source More Parts From India, Says Executive

25 Nov 2025, 02:51 PM IST
Beyond demand for aeroplanes, Salil Gupte, Boeing India president, told NDTV Profit, "India is an important part of the global supply chains. A historical strength in engineering has been combined with manufacturing over the last 10-15 years," he said. The company already sources many of its key components from Indian small and medium enterprises. Gupte said almost 3,000 new airplanes will be coming to India over the next 20 years as the country rapidly expands its airport infrastructure to connect more of its towns and cities.

