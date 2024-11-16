Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert Tickets Go Live; Tickets Still Available

When tickets for the Cold Play Concert 2025 in Mumbai went live in September 2023 on BookMyShow, tickets crossed a price of a whopping Rs 1 lakh in the black market as soon as tickets sold out on the official channel. The actual price of a ticket for the Music of The Spheres concert is between Rs 2,500 and Rs 35,000 per person.

Due to the frenzy, Coldplay announced a fourth show in India, scheduled for Jan. 25 next year to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

While the step by step guide to book the tickets remains fairly the same, this time the black market tickets show a different story.