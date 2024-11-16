Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert Tickets Go Live; Tickets Still Available
While the step by step guide to book the Ahmedabad Coldplay concert tickets remains fairly the same, the exuberant black market prices are not to be seen.
When tickets for the Cold Play Concert 2025 in Mumbai went live in September 2023 on BookMyShow, tickets crossed a price of a whopping Rs 1 lakh in the black market as soon as tickets sold out on the official channel. The actual price of a ticket for the Music of The Spheres concert is between Rs 2,500 and Rs 35,000 per person.
Due to the frenzy, Coldplay announced a fourth show in India, scheduled for Jan. 25 next year to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
While the step by step guide to book the tickets remains fairly the same, this time the black market tickets show a different story.
Tickets Still Available
As of 12.39 pm, while most of the tickets remain sold out on the offical ticket booking partner's platform, 1-2% of tickets for the Coldplay Ahmedabad concert remain available across different price changes.
Black Market Prices
On the day of booking tickets for the Mumbai concert tickets, many black market players took advantage of the huge demand by buying tickets and selling them out at exorbitant rates. As a result, Cold Play tickets in black crossed the Rs 1 lakh mark.
For the Ahmedabad concert bookings, the story is different. With only 48 listings on apps like stubhub.com, the number of resale tickets available and the prices are much lower than what what seen during the Mumbai concert ticket booking day.
Source: Stubhub.com