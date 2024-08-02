Shoppers Ditch Juices For Wallet-Friendly Fizzy Drinks As Cola Wars Intensify

Consumers are increasingly shifting away from juices and nectars in favour of fizzy drinks, amid a fierce cola war that saw companies significantly slashing prices in the summer of 2024 in a move to grab market share.

"Colas have become so cheap that consumers are trading out of nectar," Dabur India Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra told analysts during a post-earnings call.

The company's beverages portfolio put up a muted show with only 2.8% growth in the April-June quarter, impacted by the harsh summers which reduced out-of-home consumption, especially for single-serve packs and heightened competition, not from category peers but from the cola giants.

Nectar or non-carbonated soft drinks are produced by muddling the flesh of fruits and are not 100% juices. They represent 70% of beverages for Dabur.

A relatively new player, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd., has reduced the prices for a 200 ml pack of Campa Cola to Rs 10. This pricing strategy, which is a 50% reduction, has sent ripples through the industry, compelling Pepsi and Coca-Cola to respond with price cuts of their own, said Malhotra. As a result, the price difference between nectar and colas has widened, leading to a notable shift in consumer preferences.

"The difference has gone up from 2.2 times to 3.25 times now," he said.

Still, Dabur, which holds a 56% market share in India's Rs 1,250-crore nectar segment, increased its 'Real' brand's market share by 332 basis points.

In contrast, PepsiCo-owned Tropicana, which is distributed by Varun Beverages Ltd. in India, saw a decline of 300 basis points in market share to 17.3%, while ITC Ltd.'s B Natural also saw a drop, losing 280 basis points, as per Nielsen data. Minute Maid, too, lost 100 basis points.