Campa Cola's Disruption Puts Varun Beverages, Dabur, Tata Consumer On Guard

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd.'s Campa Cola, launched in 2022, is shaking up India’s fizzy drink sector.

Positioned as a nostalgic yet modernised brand, Campa Cola has made a significant impact by introducing varied pack sizes and flavours at notably lower prices than established players like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo.

"We maintain a cautious outlook on the India beverage businesses of Varun Beverages, Dabur and Tata Consumer Products," Nuvama Institutional Equities said in a note titled Cutting Multiple Due To Campa Cola Risk.

As Campa Cola's reach and competitive pricing grow, here's how the existing industry giants are being affected.