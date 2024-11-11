Return Of The Cola Wars: Coca-Cola Cuts Prices To Fight Campa Blitz

Coca-Cola India has slashed the price of its 400 ml bottles by Rs 5 to protect its turf amid the stiff competition from a new yet heavyweight player — Campa Cola. The product now costs Rs 20, matching the price of Campa's 500 ml PET bottles.The revised sticker price has been implemented in Coke across the Southern markets of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala, at least five distributors told NDTV Profit. It would be rolled o...