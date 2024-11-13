CAIT Raises Red Flags Over Quick Commerce Firms' Rs 54,000-Crore FDI, Calls For Probe

The Confederation of All India Traders has added its voice to the growing demand for an investigation into the business models of quick-commerce companies like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto, citing violations of several regulations, including the Foreign Direct Investments Policy, Competition Act and the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

In a 24-page white paper released on Wednesday, the country's biggest trade body representing 8 crore retailers revealed that the top three players have cumulatively received a massive FDI inflow of more than Rs 54,000 crore, of which only 2.5% or Rs 1,300 crore has been used to create infrastructure assets.

It is estimated that over 50% of the FDI may have been spent covering operating losses, thereby violating FDI laws that was intended to foster long-term growth by creating assets and infrastructure, according to the white paper.