Burmans Acquire 4% Additional Stake In Religare Enterprises For Rs 277 Crore

The Burman family has acquired an additional 4% stake in Religare Enterprises Ltd. for Rs 277 crore via open market operations on Wednesday, a week after receiving regulatory clearance.

The stake was acquired at an average price of Rs 233.98 per share by three Burman-controlled entities—Puran Associates Pvt., MB Finmart Pvt., and VIC Enterprises Pvt.

MB Finmart bought 39.55 lakh shares (1.2%), Puran Associates mopped up 39.55 lakh shares (1.2%), and VIC Enterprises purchased 39.49 lakh shares (1.2%), according to bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange.

The Burman family's shareholding in Religare has risen to 25.18%.

Investor Mahesh Udhav Buxani divested his entire stake of 1.37% for Rs 106 crore.