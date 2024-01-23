Religare Enterprises: CCI Nod For Stake Acquisition By Burman Family

The Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of 5.27% stake in Religare Enterprises Ltd. by the Burman family—owners of Dabur India Ltd.

The acquisition will done by four Burman-controlled entities—Puran Associates Pvt., MB Finmart Pvt., VIC Enterprises Pvt., Milky Investment and Trading Co.

The proposed combination envisages the acquisition of 5.27% of the total issued and outstanding equity share capital of Religare Enterprises through open market purchases, and an open offer for up to 26% of the total expanded voting share capital, the CCI said in a press release on Tuesday.