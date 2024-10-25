TRAI Data: BSNL's Gain Is Reliance Jio, Airtel And Vodafone's Loss

BSNL, the struggling state-owned telecom, added new subscribers in August for the second month in a row, even as tarriff hikes by private giants led to loss of users for Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

India lost 57.7 lakh mobile subscribers on a net basis last month, compared to 9.2 lakh lost in July, as per latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

BSNL added 25.3 lakh users in August. The company had gained 29.3 lakh subscribers in July.

The three private players, on the other hand, lost 83 lakh mobile subscribers on a net basis collectively.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. lost 40.2 lakh, followed by Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s 24.1 lakh and Vodafone Idea Ltd. seeing 18.7 lakh users leaving service.

These companies had lost 38.6 lakh users in July.