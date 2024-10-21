Airtel’s Sunil Mittal Calls For Further Tariff Hike To Boost Digital Infrastructure

Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Enterprises Ltd., has advocated further tariff hikes to enhance India's digital infrastructure, emphasising the importance of investing in connectivity for citizens.

Mittal was speaking exclusively at the NDTV World Summit 2024. “We are at two and a half dollars after the tariff hikes. You can imagine what we have been suffering for a long time. Ideally it should go to $5. That is where we need to get to to buy more spectrum, put more investment in infrastructure,” he said.

Mittal also highlighted that the country's future rests on digital infrastructure. Digital public infrastructure (DPI) is a gift to every citizen of this nation, and can hopefully be used in Africa and other developing countries too, he said.

“UPI, direct benefit transfers, Aadhaar based identification—all of this is creating wonderful magic. Just imagine these phones in the hands of villagers who are connected to the world now on high speed data, paying a very small amount of money. We really need to create a first rate infrastructure here, continue to invest in it, and if that means crowd sourced another half $1 or $1 from each customer in the country, trust me, it's worth it, because we will build the same networks, as you see in Japan and Singapore right here in this country,” Mittal said.