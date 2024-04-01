Brokerage Views: Jefferies On GAIL, Citi On Ambuja Cements And More

Jefferies and Citi Research has on April 1 released interesting stock calls on a range of sectors to kick off the new fiscal year.

Jefferies maintained an 'underperform' rating on the state-owned gas transmission and marketing company Gail (India) Ltd. While Citi has reiterated a 'buy' on Ambuja Cements Ltd.

Benchmark equity indices pared some gains in the last hour of Thursday's session but still managed to close the last week of the financial year over 1% higher.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 219.85 points, or 0.99%, higher at 22,343.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 639.16 points up, or 0.88%, at 73,635.48.

We at NDTV Profit are tracking what the brokerages are putting out on specific stocks on the go. Here are all the top calls you need to know this Monday morning.