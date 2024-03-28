Nifty Pares Gains In Last Hour, But Ends Week Over 1% Higher: Market Wrap

Benchmark equity indices pared some gains in the last hour of Thursday's session, but still managed to close the last week of the financial year over 1% higher.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 219.85 points, or 0.99%, higher at 22,343.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 639.16 points up, or 0.88%, at 73,635.48.

In FY24, the Nifty ended 28.61% higher, while the Sensex ended 24.85% up.

"To sustain a continued rally, it (Nifty 50) must surpass the 22,525 level decisively. On the downside, 22,200 could serve as short-term support," said Rupak De, senior technical analyst at LKP Securities Ltd.