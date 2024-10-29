Brokerage Views: Citi On Sun Pharma, Nomura On CarTade Tech, Jefferies On Bharat Electronics And More

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., CarTade Tech Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., and Federal Bank Ltd. will be among the top names to watch out for as analysts changed their outlook following their second-quarter earnings. Sun Pharma's consolidated net profit rose in the second quarter of the current financial year, meeting analysts' estimates. Bharat Electronics' net profit increased 38.4% year-on-year to Rs 1,092.8 crore for the qua...