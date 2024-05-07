Britannia Ready To Sacrifice Margins For Double-Digit Volume Growth In FY25

Britannia Industries Ltd. is aiming for double-digit volume growth this year, even if that comes at the cost of margin erosion, according to executive vice chairman and managing director Varun Berry.

"We're on a mission to get the topline to grow much faster," he told analysts during the post-earnings briefing on Monday. "If it means taking short-term pressure on the margins, we will do that. But it's not going to be dramatically different from where we are at (right now). The objective is to ensure we are future-ready." As of March 2024, Britannia's margins stood at 19.4%.

The biscuit major foresees 3-4% inflation after the general elections, with two key commodities—wheat and sugar—likely to remain inflationary.

While the wheat output has been good, the government currently holds a low reserve, Berry said. An increase in government purchases could lead to a potential rise in wheat prices throughout the year. Furthermore, the lacklustre sugar production indicates a possible inflation in sugar prices.

"The outlook for this year is not deflationary but of healthy inflation," he said, adding that the price fluctuations are "manageable" at these levels.

Berry warned that subdued demand trends would persist in the near term, projecting "flattish" sales growth for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. However, he anticipates a pickup once the monsoon arrives and the election results are announced. "After the elections, there will be solid volume growth," he said as he laid out its goal of achieving "double-digit" volume growth.