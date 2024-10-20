Bomb Scare: Several Flights Of IndiGo, Vistara, Other Airlines Face Threats On Sunday

After a flurry of bomb threats issued to Indian carriers throughout the week, over a dozen more flights operated by airlines like IndiGo, Vistara and Akasa Air faced security threats on Sunday.

According to a Vistara spokesperson, the company's flights that were impacted due to security threats on Sunday include flight UK25 (Delhi to Frankfurt), UK106 (Singapore to Mumbai), UK146 (Bali to Delhi), UK116 (Singapore to Delhi), UK110 (Singapore to Pune), and UK107 (Mumbai to Singapore).

IndiGo, in a series of statement, also confirmed that six of its flights including those on international routes were affected due to the threats. These include flight 6E 58 (Jeddah to Mumbai), 6E 87 (Kozhikode to Dammam), 6E 11 (Delhi to Istanbul), 6E 17 (Mumbai to Istanbul), 6E 133 (Pune to Jodhpur), and 6E 112 (Goa to Ahmedabad).

An Akasa Air spokesperson also confirmed that "some of our flights" were affected due to security threats on Sunday. Among the flights that were impacted were QP 1102 (Ahmedabad to Mumbai), QP 1378 (Delhi to Goa), QP 1385 (Mumbai to Bagdogra), QP 1406 (Delhi to Hyderabad), QP 1519 (Kochi to Mumbai) and QP 1526 (Lucknow to Mumbai).

The airlines, in their statement, noted that they were following all safety and security procedures in coordination with the local authorities.

According to NDTV, some Air India flights have also received bomb threat calls. The planes that have been threatened are making emergency landings, it reported.