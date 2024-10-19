From IndiGo To Vistara: Security Alerts Disrupt Multiple Flights

At least eight security-related alerts have impacted various flights across Indian airlines on Saturday, prompting swift action to ensure passenger safety.

IndiGo reported multiple incidents involving flights 6E 58, 6E 108, 6E 17, 6E 11, and 6E 184. Flight 6E 108, operating from Hyderabad to Chandigarh, received a security alert upon landing, leading to the aircraft's isolation and the safe disembarkation of all passengers.

"The airline assured that passenger safety is their highest priority and that they are taking necessary precautions," IndiGo said, adding that it was working closely with authorities and following standard procedures.

IndiGo also addressed security situations on Flights 6E 17 and 6E 11, which were en route from Mumbai and Delhi to Istanbul. Flight 6E 58 flight, operating from Jeddah to Mumbai also received a security-related alert.