From IndiGo To Vistara: Security Alerts Disrupt Multiple Flights
Air India Express said a flight from Dubai to Jaipur made an emergency landing at Jaipur airport due to a bomb threat.
At least eight security-related alerts have impacted various flights across Indian airlines on Saturday, prompting swift action to ensure passenger safety.
IndiGo reported multiple incidents involving flights 6E 58, 6E 108, 6E 17, 6E 11, and 6E 184. Flight 6E 108, operating from Hyderabad to Chandigarh, received a security alert upon landing, leading to the aircraft's isolation and the safe disembarkation of all passengers.
"The airline assured that passenger safety is their highest priority and that they are taking necessary precautions," IndiGo said, adding that it was working closely with authorities and following standard procedures.
IndiGo also addressed security situations on Flights 6E 17 and 6E 11, which were en route from Mumbai and Delhi to Istanbul. Flight 6E 58 flight, operating from Jeddah to Mumbai also received a security-related alert.
Air India Express said a flight from Dubai to Jaipur made an emergency landing at Jaipur airport in the early hours of Saturday due to a bomb threat, which ultimately turned out to be a hoax. The flight, carrying 189 passengers, landed safely at 1:20 a.m., and a thorough check revealed no suspicious items. Authorities declared an emergency at the airport following the alert.
Vistara also faced a security concern with Flight UK624 from Udaipur to Mumbai. The flight safely landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, where it was taken to an isolation bay for mandatory checks. Vistara said it was fully cooperating with security agencies during this process.
An Akasa Air spokesperson confirmed that some of their flights have received security alerts, with their emergency response teams monitoring the situation in coordination with security and regulatory authorities. They reassured passengers of their commitment to safety and comfort.
Vistara also reported a security threat for Flight UK17, traveling from Delhi to London on Oct. 18. The flight was diverted to Frankfurt as a precaution, landing safely, where security checks were conducted before clearing the aircraft for its journey.