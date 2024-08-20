Old Movies Back In Action: Nostalgia Or Filler?

You decide to watch a movie over the weekend and browse through a ticket booking app, searching for a theatre-worthy film. Nothing catches your eye until you stumble upon a classic movie from your childhood, an evergreen favourite.

Recently, many theatres across the country have been showcasing a series of nostalgic re-releases. This includes all-time blockbusters and underrated movies. What is really behind the re-release of old movies? Nostalgia?

These re-releases are "more like a cushion" to cover up the losses due to a lack of films and hits, according to Karan Taurani, research analyst at SVP Elara Capital. "Content has been very volatile. The number of films in Hindi specifically has come down almost about 25% compared to pre-Covid levels."