boAt, Snapdeal, Sugar Cosmetics: $100 Million+ Startups Launched By Alumni Of Same Delhi School

Leading Indian new-age companies such as boAt, Snapdeal, and Sugar Cosmetics, catering to thousands of customers across the country, have now become worth over $100 million. Despite catering to different industries, the three companies have several common variables.

For one, the founders of these popular brands are the alumni of the same Delhi-based school and launched their respective startups in a common computer science lab. According to a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter) by Deedy Das, Partner at Menlo Ventures, eight companies were started by the alumni of Delhi Public School, RK Puram from the school's computer science lab.