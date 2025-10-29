boAt, Snapdeal, Sugar Cosmetics: $100 Million+ Startups Launched By Alumni Of Same Delhi School
The founders of the popular brands are the alumni of the same Delhi-based school and launched their respective startups in a common computer science lab.
Leading Indian new-age companies such as boAt, Snapdeal, and Sugar Cosmetics, catering to thousands of customers across the country, have now become worth over $100 million. Despite catering to different industries, the three companies have several common variables.
For one, the founders of these popular brands are the alumni of the same Delhi-based school and launched their respective startups in a common computer science lab. According to a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter) by Deedy Das, Partner at Menlo Ventures, eight companies were started by the alumni of Delhi Public School, RK Puram from the school's computer science lab.
Das took to microblogging platform 'X' and said in his post, ''Every single one of these $100M+ companies were started by alumni from a single Computer Science club in a non-American high school.
He added, "It's Exun Clan in Delhi Public School, RK Puram in India."
Every single one of these $100M+ companies were started by alumni from a single Computer Science club in a non-American high school.— Deedy (@deedydas) October 29, 2025
According to Das, DPS RK Puram's computer science lab comprises the Exun Clan founders, including the founders of the top new-age companies. The post highlighted that every single one of the $100 million+ companies were started by alumni of a 'non-American high school'. Notably, most founders of companies with valuations soaring above $100 million, are known to be educated from the US.
Secondly, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta, the founders of Sugar Cosmetics and boAt, also featured as judges on popular reality show Shark Tank India. According to Das' post, both Singh and Gupta were alumni of DPS RK Puram and went on to study at IIT Madras and Delhi University—both in India.
boAt
Founded in 2016 by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta, boAt reported profitability in FY25 after reporting losses in the preceding two years. The Gurugram-based company reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 3,097.8 crore, supported by sustained market dominance in audio, strategic growth in wearables, and strong traction in new businesses.
boAt is India's fastest-growing audio and wearables brand and has filed draft papers with the capital markets regulator for an initial public offering to raise Rs 1,500 crore. The companies serves a range of wireless earphones, earbuds, headphones, smart watches, and home audio products.
Sugar Cosmetics
Sugar Cosmetics was founded in 2012 by Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee. It is known to be a cruelty-free makeup brand and targeted towards bold and independent women. Manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities across Germany, Italy, India, USA and Korea the brand ships its bestselling products across lips, eyes, face and nail categories across the world.