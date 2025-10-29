boAT's Parent Imagine Marketing Files Updated DRHP With SEBI

Popular audio device manufacturer boAT's parent Imagine Marketing Ltd. has filed an updated draft red herring prospectus with the Securities Exchange Board of India. The company is planning to raise Rs Rs 1,500 crore through an initial public offer.

Back in April, Imagine Marketing filed a confidential DRHP with the SEBI. The confidential DRHP allows a company to withhold public disclosure of details until later stages.

It is Imagine Marketing's second attempt for an IPO. In 2022, the company filed draft papers in January 2022 for a Rs 2,000-crore IPO.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue worth Rs 500 crore and offer for sales worth Rs 1,000 crore, Imagine Marketing said in the UDRHP. South Lake Investment, Qualcomm Ventures Ltd., Sameer Ashok Mehta, and Aman Gupta will offload stakes through OFS, according to data on the UDRHP.

ICICI Securities Ltd., Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt. Ltd., JM Financial Ltd., Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities Ltd. and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. are the lead book running manager for the IPO, the UDRHP said.