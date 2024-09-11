The Indian Companies That May Be Impacted By BMW’s Guidance Cut

BMW has cut its guidance across delivery volumes, profitability and free cash flow. This could also impact Indian auto ancillary companies, which are directly supplying to BMW or have large presence in Europe.

The German automaker reduced its guidance as it had to resort to stopping deliveries due to issues with its integrated braking system. Muted demand in China added to woes.

Shares of the company closed 8.7% lower on Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Here is a look at some of the Indian companies that could be impacted by the move.