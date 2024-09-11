BMW Cuts 2024 Guidance On Delivery Stops, Muted China Demand

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, commonly referred to as BMW, has slashed its guidance for calendar year 2024 on decrease in deliveries and muted demand from China, one of its key overseas market.

The German automobile giant expects its Ebit margin for automotive segment to decelerate to 6-7%, as against 10.8% reported in 2023, it said in an investor presentation. The Ebit at group level is also expected to decrease significantly.

The carmaker sees capital expenditure ratio to be above 6% in 2024, as against 5.7% in 2023. The research and development ratio is likely to be greater than 5% this year, driven by technological changes, it said. In 2023, the ratio stood at 5%.

BMW further expects free cash flow in the automotive segment at €4 billion in 2024, which is lower than €6.9 billion reported in 2023.

The company plans to finalise its share buyback program, of up to €2 billion by December 2025, it said.