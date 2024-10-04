Blue Star Eyes 20% Revenue Growth By 2024 End

“We had an excellent summer season, where we grew more than 50% this year—an unprecedented growth. Post that, the demand continues to be good. It is not the same level as summer but we are seeing continued demand,” he said.

The air conditioning industry is seeing huge demand across the country, including from Tier-3, Tier-4 and Tier-5 markets, according to Thiagarajan.

He also explained the reasons why demand continues to grow in the air conditioner industry.

“The demand is happening because the penetration levels have been low in India, somewhere around 7–8% and it has to move up. It will more than double in the next four years. It is driven by that,” Thiagarajan said.

He attributed the higher demand to the urban heat effect. “Even in smaller towns, the temperatures are unbearable in summer. And during the rest of the year, humidity causes the issue. The homes do not have cross ventilation,” he said.

The running cost of air conditioners has reduced significantly in the past 15 years due to the energy efficiency programme, which according to Thiagarajan has facilitated deeper penetrations.

The Blue Star MD added that the recent supply chain issues, that the company faced due to increased demand, have also eased.

“Blue Star lost some sales in June because we could not cope with the growth of 70% each in April and May. But right now, there is no constraint in terms of supplies at all,” he said.

Shares of Blue Star Ltd. on Thursday ended 2.1% higher at Rs 2,140 on the NSE, sliding from an intraday high of Rs 2,175.90. In contrast, the benchmark Nifty 50 Index closed 2.12% lower.