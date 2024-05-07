NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsIDBI Bank Gets Rs 2.97 Crore GST Demand Order
ADVERTISEMENT

IDBI Bank Gets Rs 2.97 Crore GST Demand Order

The order includes a tax demand of Rs 1.42 crore as well as interest and penalty of Rs 1.41 crore and Rs 0.14 crore, respectively.

07 May 2024, 06:27 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An IDBI Bank branch in Mumbai. (Source: Company)</p></div>
An IDBI Bank branch in Mumbai. (Source: Company)

IDBI Bank on Tuesday said it has received a GST demand order of Rs 2.97 crore along with interest and penalty for alleged excess availment of input tax credit.

In a regulatory filing, the private sector bank said the Dehradoon state tax department has issued an order under the GST rules pertaining to 2018-19 fiscal for alleged excess availment and utilisation of ITC.

The order includes a tax demand of Rs 1.42 crore as well as interest and penalty of Rs 1.41 crore and Rs 0.14 crore, respectively.

"The bank is evaluating appropriate legal remedy, including appeal, as per law," IDBI Bank said.

Shares of IDBI Bank were trading at Rs 85.41, down 3.82% over previous close on the BSE.

ALSO READ

IDBI Bank Q4 Result: Net Profit Jumps 44% To Rs 1,628 Crore

Opinion
IDBI Bank Q4 Result: Net Profit Jumps 44% To Rs 1,628 Crore
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT