IDBI Bank Shares Jump Nearly 14% Amid Spike In Traded Volume

Shares of IDBI Bank Ltd. jumped nearly 14% to over eight-year high on Wednesday amid a spike in total traded volume.

The lender's total traded volume so far in the day stood at 8.5 times its 30-day average.

On Saturday, the lender announced that its third-quarter profit rose 57.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,458.20 crore for the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing.

Net interest income—the difference between interest earned and interest expended—rose 17.4% to Rs 3,434.60 crore. While, provisions in the quarter declined significantly, which aided the growth in the bottomline.