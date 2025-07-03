Alembic Pharma Acquires Utility Therapeutics For $12 Million

Utility Therapeutics President and CEO Tom Hadley said, "Alembic Pharmaceuticals understands the clinical and commercial value of Pivya and will bring this proven treatment to female patients in need across the US."

The acquisition of Utility broadens Alembic Inc's footprint beyond generic pharmaceuticals and will allow Alembic to build out its capabilities in the large US branded pharmaceutical market, Alembic said adding it plans to make Pivya available in the US in Q42025.