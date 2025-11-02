Bihar Elections, Groww IPO, Coal India Dividend, Key Earnings — The Week Ahead

From politics to business and global cues, the week starting Nov. 3, 2025, has all fronts covered. It promises to be an engaging and exciting period with the first phase of Bihar elections heating up the political arena.

On the primary markets front, the much anticipated Groww IPO will open shop for subscriptions on Nov. 4, while one of the most talked about offerings in a while, the Lenskart IPO will have its second and third day of bidding.

Globally, the United States Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will release its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index along with the Services PMI as well.

The weather forecast indicates that it will be raining earnings in the corporate realm with heavyweights like Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., State Bank of India, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., and Trent Ltd. coming out with their financial results for the second quarter of the current fiscal.

In addition to all this, shareholders of giants like Coal India Ltd., and Shree Cement should keep an eye out for the record dates of interim dividends announced by these companies.