Bihar Elections, Groww IPO, Coal India Dividend, Key Earnings — The Week Ahead
From politics to business and global cues, the week starting Nov. 3, 2025, has all fronts covered. Groww IPO and Lenskart IPO are the main focus on the primary markets front.
On the primary markets front, the much anticipated Groww IPO will open shop for subscriptions on Nov. 4, while one of the most talked about offerings in a while, the Lenskart IPO will have its second and third day of bidding.
Globally, the United States Institute for Supply Management (ISM) will release its Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index along with the Services PMI as well.
The weather forecast indicates that it will be raining earnings in the corporate realm with heavyweights like Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Ambuja Cements Ltd., State Bank of India, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., and Trent Ltd. coming out with their financial results for the second quarter of the current fiscal.
In addition to all this, shareholders of giants like Coal India Ltd., and Shree Cement should keep an eye out for the record dates of interim dividends announced by these companies.
Markets On The Home Turf
The benchmark indices ended the week in red with Nifty snapping its four-week winning streak. Nifty 50 ended 0.60% lower at 25,722.10 and Sensex closed 0.55% lower at 83,938.71 on Friday. The Nifty fell over 0.64% during the day to 25,711.20, while the Sensex was down 0.59% to 83,905.66.
The foreign portfolio investors on Friday stayed net sellers of Indian shares for the third straight session. The FPIs sold stocks worth approximately Rs 6,769.34 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. This was the highest single-day selling since Sept. 5.
Domestic Events To Watch For
The political battle ground will be steaming with the Bihar election's first phase commencing on Nov. 6.
Bihar will see an electoral contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Mahagathbandhan includes RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).
Earnings Block
The week kicks off with significant announcements, primarily from the telecommunications and consumer sectors. Telecom major Bharti Airtel is slated to report its Q2 performance on Monday, Nov. 3.
At the same time, the consumer discretionary space will be in the spotlight as Titan Company (covering jewelry, watches, and eyewear) announces its results. Other notable companies reporting on this day include Ambuja Cements, Kansai Nerolac Paints, and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, setting the stage for the week's market movements.
On Tuesday, India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India will release its results along with auto giant Mahindra and Mahindra. Key Companies from the Adani Group such as Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones and Adani Enterprises will also come out with their results.
Other prominent names reporting this week include InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (Indigo), Trent Ltd., and One 97 Communications Ltd. (PayTm).
New Players On The D-Street
The much awaited Groww IPO will open for subscription on Nov. 4, while Lenskart IPO will have its second and third day of bidding in the next week.
Apart from this Studds Accessories IPO will close subscription window on Monday and Pine Labs' public offering will open on Friday.
Corporate Actions
Series of corporate actions are lined up for the coming week with big names like Coal India Ltd., DCM Shriram Ltd., Shree Cement Ltd. and Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd. having record dates for their interim dividends on the first day itself. BEML Ltd.'s share split is also set to happen on Nov. 3.
Other names on the roster for the week include Dabur India Ltd., Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd., RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Global Cues
The US Institute for Supply Management is set to release its manufacturing and services PMI for the month of October. These reports are an indicator for US manufacturing sector, non-manufacturing sector and overall economic activity, impacting the US dollar and stock market.
Besides this, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey will come out in the coming week. The survey is a window into labor demand and is a closely watched metric by the Federal Reserve.
Another crucial global event is Bank of England's decision on its interest rate. The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to announce its latest decision on the official bank rate.