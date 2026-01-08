BHEL's Order Book Swells After Rs 5,400 Crore Contract From Coal India JV

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. on Thursday received an order worth Rs 5,400 crore from Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals Ltd., a joint venture company with Coal India Ltd.

The company was awarded a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) of bid for coal gasification and raw syngas cleaning plant of BCGCL's coal to 2000 TPD ammonium nitrate project at Lakhanpur in Jharsuguda district of Odisha, according to a stock exchange filing.

The work order involved design, engineering, supply of equipment, civil works, erection, commissioning and operations and management services for the project.

The project has to be completed within 42 months and O&M services will be provided for five years thereafter.

BHEL is one of the promoter companies of BCGCL with a 49% stake. The order falls within related party transactions and is done at 'arms length', the filing said.

The PSU company's outstanding order book stood at Rs 2,19,600 crore at the end of September quarter, with 80% contribution from power sector.