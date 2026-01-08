BHEL Shares In Focus As It Begins Supply Of Crucial Component In Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains — Details Inside

Bharat Heavy Eletricals Ltd. (BHEL) has entered the semi-high speed rail market by beginning the supply of traction converters for the Vande Bharat sleeper train project, the company confirmed in an exchange filing on Thursday.

BHEL's statement comes at a time when the stock is trading with cuts of almost 3%, though the share priced has inched up slightly since the announcement. In the last month, the stock has given returns of almost 10%.

BHEL's entry into the semi-high-speed rail market comes amid growing fervour around the Vande Bharat sleeper trains. The first-ever Vande Bharat sleeper train is going to be inaugurated by Prime Minster Narendra Modi later this month, with the train set to cover the Kolkata to Guwahati route.

As far as BHEL's role is concerned, the government-owned company will provide underslung traction converters for the Vande Bharat sleeper trains, with the first batch of products already being flagged off at the company's Bengaluru facility.