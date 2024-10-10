Bhavish Aggarwal Mourns Ratan Tata's Demise, Reflects On Key Role In Shaping Ola Electric

Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., mourned the demise of Ratan Tata, the former chairman of the Tata Group, while reflecting on the titan's investment journey into his ventures.

"I’m at a loss with Ratan Tata sir’s passing," he said on X (formally Twitter), a day after his demise. "His loss feels so personal because it is for me. He was my hero growing up, like for so many others."

Aggarwal said he had met and interacted with Tata many times, and each time it was a learning lesson for life.

The Ola founder recalled that Tata was the guest speaker at his convocation in IIT Bombay in 2008. "I was a young kid but his words that day stayed with me—to serve one’s country."

The founder of electric two-wheeler manufacturer met again with Tata when he decided to invest in Ola. "But my interactions with him didn’t end there. They had just begun."

"Tata was like no other business leader I have ever met. He took a personal interest in my journey. And in every interaction, there was grace, humility, curiosity and a world of learning for me."