Bharti Telecom Raises Rs 11,150 Crore Via Six Bonds

Bharti Telecom has raised a total of Rs 11,150 crore through the issue of six bonds of different maturities, according to people with knowledge of the development told NDTV Profit.

The flagship company of Bharti Enterprises sold six bonds maturing in three, four, five, seven, and 10 years on Nov. 15, 2027.

The issuances, which were fully subscribed, saw demand largely from mutual funds, pension funds and insurance companies, the above-mentioned people said.

The company received bids on the exchanges for more than Rs 22,000 crore and the average cutoff was 5 basis points lower than the fixed coupon, the people said.

The coupons on these bond issuances were in the range of 8.25–8.9%.

The bonds, rated AA+ by Crisil Ratings, will be allotted on Nov. 5. Proceeds of this bond issue will be used for making investments and payment of all transaction costs in connection with such investments.

Barclays Bank and Standard Chartered Bank are the lead managers to this bond issuance.

In December 2023, the company had raised Rs 8,000 crore through three bonds maturing in two, three and five years.

Bharti Telecom is the parent of telecommunications company Bharti Airtel Limited.