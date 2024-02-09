Bharti Airtel's Road To Dividend Policy: Rising Cash Flows, Tapering Debt

Bharti Airtel Ltd. plans to form a dividend policy as soon as it reaches a "comfort" on its debt levels. While the company’s focus remains on deleveraging, consideration of a dividend policy is a sign of confidence that the company has in its cash flow and profit abilities.

Bharti Airtel has inconsistently given out dividend in the last few years, even as the telecom sector in India has faced major regulatory headwinds.

But, a dividend policy in place would mean a visibility on its cash flows and profit that would allow the company to give structural payout to its shareholders.

India’s second largest telecom company is aiming to get its net debt/Ebitda for its India business to two or less, which is currently slightly below 3 at nearly 2.92. The ratio is considered a measure for analysing how many years it would take the company to repay its debt through its operational profit.

“In the shorter term, (we) look towards reaching closer to 2 consolidated (net debt/Ebitda), closer to 2.5 or below for India,” Harjeet Kohli, the joint managing director of Bharti Airtel said, during its third quarter earnings call.

Based on estimates by analysts, Bharti Airtel is likely to achieve these levels by the end of fiscal 2025.