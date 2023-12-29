To Raise Or Not To Raise: What Will 2024 Bring For Telecom Tariffs?

Even with the biggest market share of 39% as of September, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.'s average revenue per user is trailing.

This is in contrast with its competitor Bharti Airtel, that already commands a higher ARPU, with a 33% market share.

Airtel’s reported wireless ARPU in the second quarter of FY24 stood at Rs 203. While, Jio’s ARPU was at Rs 181.7. Notably, Jio reports a combined ARPU for all its services. This implies that the wireless ARPU could be even lower.

ARPU in India is still one of the lowest at $2.2/month, compared to a global average of $8-10/month ($6.9/month in China), according to JM Financial Ltd. India’s ARPU to GDP per capita is as low as 1% in FY23 versus +1.5% before FY15.

However, despite the lowest ARPU, India’s Average Monthly Data Usage or AMDU per data subscriber is the highest globally, and is still rising despite tariff hikes, the brokerage said. It has risen from 11GB/month in Q2 FY20 (before start of tariff hikes) to 23.2GB/month in Q2 FY24.

Despite its capex spends on 5G, Jio seems unwilling to hike tariffs as it continues to focus on customer acquisition.

With “so much spent” on 5G capex, Jio would also want to raise prices, but it won’t be the first one to do so, according to Pandey.

The RIL subsidiary has spent over Rs 38,000 crore, primarily towards 5G rollout, while Airtel’s second quarter spending on capex was over Rs 7,700 crore.

However, both the companies expect the capex intensity to moderate by the end of this fiscal.

Telecom is a “vanilla product” where brand value of the service doesn’t carry much weight for its users, said Uppal.

“The tariff hike is sustainable only if all players are willing to carry it out. Because, in the absence of this coordination or this willingness to go along, the chances of any player raising tariffs, while others don't, means that that player will become uncompetitive,” he said.

However, India wireless ARPU is on a structural uptrend, given the consolidated industry structure and future investment needs, according to JM Financial. The industry requires an ARPU of Rs 270-300, it said.

The brokerage expects that a near-term delay in tariff hike is “likely to only strengthen Bharti/Jio’s pricing power and market share, as it could expedite the transition to a duopoly market”.