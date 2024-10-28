Bharti Airtel's Shashwat Sharma Set To Step Up As CEO In 2026

Vittal has led Airtel as the MD and CEO for over a decade, and in this period, the company has built a portfolio of businesses across mobile, B2B, home broadband, DTH and digital services. In the mobile space, Airtel has seen its revenue share grow from 30% to 40% under Vittal's leadership.

As part of this structured succession process, Vittal, in addition to being the MD, is being appointed as the vice chairperson of Airtel. As a part of this role, he will take on broader telecom responsibilities across the group, according to the release.

As a Bharti nominee director, Vittal will join the board of Airtel Africa Plc to offer strategic guidance. In addition, he will be responsible for driving group synergies in select areas, such as network strategy, digital and technology, procurement and talent. On Jan. 1, 2026, Vittal will move into the role of executive vice chairperson of the company.

"I am extremely pleased with the succession and transition plan of leadership at Airtel, and there could not have been a better time for Airtel to unveil the new arrangement where change and continuity will go hand in hand," Chairperson Sunil Bharti Mittal said.