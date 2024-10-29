Bharti Airtel MD Gopal Vittal Pushes For Another Round Of Tariff Hike

The opportunity to take up tariff hikes in the future is very high, said Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s Managing Director, Gopal Vittal. Only time will tell when the next round of tariff hikes will take place, but it will impact the nearly 35.2 crore Airtel customers in India.

The most recent tariff hike was enforced in July this year, which prompted an increase of around 70 paisa per day.

“The return on capital employed, or ROCE, is still very low at 11.2%, and the only way to improve this is another round of tariff repair," Vittal said.

Vittal made his remarks during the earnings call following the release of its Q2 results for FY25.

The average revenue per user per month, also referred to as ARPU, came in at Rs 233 for the quarter ended September, which has taken Airtel closer to its target of Rs 300.