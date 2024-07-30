Bharat Electronics Fundamentally Strong But All Positives Priced In, Say Analysts

Despite Bharat Electronics Ltd.'s healthy fundamentals and first-quarter earnings, analysts remain wary of the scrip's potential upside as all the positives are priced in.

Typical of a long-cycle business, the company has had a 145% stock rally in the past 12 months, largely led by a 70% higher order intake versus management guidance, UBS said in a note.

While the brokerage remains directionally constructive on the company's earnings and order book growth, it says the stock's medium-term growth potential is priced in.

It downgraded the stock's rating to 'neutral' from 'buy', and raised the target price from Rs 333 per share to Rs 340 apiece, an upside of 5.9% from the previous close.