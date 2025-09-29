Bharat Electronics Bags Additional Defence Orders Worth Rs 1,092 Crore

Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) has bagged orders worth Rs 1,092 crore since Sept. 16, 2025, according to a press release from the company on Monday. The major orders that it received during this period included an electronic warfare system upgrade, defence network upgrade, tank sub systems, transmit/receive modules, communication equipment, electronic voting machines, spares, services etc.

The company once again focused on servicing clients from the defence sector after the previous disclosure showed that the firm was taking most of its orders from clients in the information technology space.

The most recent notable order won by the firm was the Rs 30,000 crore deal that the firm inked with the Indian Army for the sale of missile systems. Brokerage Motilal Oswal's analysts said that the order enhances BEL's order book to over Rs 1 lakh crore.

The army will obtain six regiments of surface-to-air missiles named 'Anant Shastra' according to a news report by ANI. Its shares surged 2.85% to Rs 407.2 apiece, compared to a 0.4% surge in the benchmark Nifty 50, earlier on Monday, during market hours.

The weapon was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and will be co-produced by BEL and Bharat Dynamics Ltd. The missile has a range of 30 kms and can track moving targets and fire after short intervals.