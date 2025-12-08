'Betting On Future': Ather Energy Eyes 'India's Upgrading Story' To Set Expansion Roadmap

According to the co-founder, Ather Energy has approached the market very differently, starting from the very top and expanding its addressable market with every passing year. "We believe that's the right way for any new technology. It should start right at the top of the pyramid and then permeate through the levels," said Mehta.

"I think, its also fantastic for a consumer brand to build a phenomenal amount of love and trust there and then go across the country. The fundamental thesis for us is that we believe in the upgrading story of India.

"The Indian consumer is going to move up in prices which we have seen consistently seen over the last few years. The sales of 125cc scooters have been on a fast track growth within petrol. Within electric, the share of scooters prices over Rs 1 lakh is the highest," Mehta told NDTV Profit.

This is why even as Ather Energy has expanded its market by launching cheaper models, it has consistently been able to maintain almost a 15-20% premium to most other players. "The premium doesn't exist because we want to operate in the top sliver of the market. It exists because the market is moving up contrary to other players," said the CEO.

"Consumers are upgrading and the opportunity is to be the brand of choice for these buyers in the coming years. Think less as premium and more as betting on future," said Mehta on the company's goal. Ather Energy is one of the top performing IPOs this year currently trading over 107.6% higher from its listing levels.