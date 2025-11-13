Ather Energy Block Deal: Motilal Oswal, Societe Generale, Invesco MF Among Buyers

French investment bank Societe Generale and several prominent Indian mutual funds bought Ather Energy Ltd. shares via large deals on Thursday, after an existing large investor trimmed its stake.

Government-backed National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) offloaded 87 lakh shares at Rs 622.35 apiece, aggregating to Rs 542 crore, as per NSE data. NIIF had offered nearly 89 lakh shares, or 2.34% equity, at Rs 620 apiece before the deal window closed.

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund mopped up shares worth Rs 70 crore. Societe Generale bought Rs 62 crore, Invesco Mutual Fund purchased Rs 60 crore and Edelweiss Mutual Fund acquired equity worth Rs 50 crore.

NIIF held a 4.67% stake as of September. An affiliate, India Japan Fund, owns another 5.91%.

The NIIF was set up to attract long-term capital for infrastructure development in India. It invests in commercially viable projects, both greenfield and brownfield, and manages multiple funds that cater to different sectors like sustainable infrastructure, private equity, and climate investments.

NIIF is managed by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd. and operates as a collaborative investment platform for international and Indian investors.