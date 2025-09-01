BEL Bags Orders Worth Rs 644 crore Since July 30

Bharat Electronics Ltd. has bagged orders worth Rs 644 crore since July 30. The major orders that it received during this period included data centres, ship fire control system, tank navigation system, communication equipment, seekers, jammers, simulators, electronic voting machines, upgrades, spares, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

One of the most notable orders won by the firm include the one from the Indian Navy that inked a contract with BEL for the implementation of the National Maritime Domain Awareness Project.

The NMDA project's goal is to grow and maintain a comprehensive and integrated approach to data collation, analysis and information sharing among various maritime stakeholders. A key element includes the upgradation of the existing National Command, Control, Communication and Intelligence Network to a more advanced NMDA Network, with AI-enabled software enhancements for smarter surveillance and decision-making.

Shares of BEL closed 1.3% higher at Rs 373.90 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.81% rise in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has risen 25.93% in the last 12 months and 27.55% on a year-to-date basis.

Out of the 29 analysts tracking the company, 24 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend 'hold' and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 15.3%.