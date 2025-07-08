BEL Inks Deal With Indian Navy For Maritime Domain Awareness Project

The Indian Navy has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Ltd. for the implementation of the National Maritime Domain Awareness Project, in a significant move to enhance India's maritime and coastal security architecture, as per a government release on Tuesday.

The formal signing took place in the presence of Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, the deputy chief of the naval staff; and Manoj Jain, chairperson of BEL.

The NMDA project aims to foster a comprehensive and integrated approach to data collation, analysis and information sharing among various maritime stakeholders. A key component includes the upgradation of the existing National Command, Control, Communication and Intelligence Network to a more advanced NMDA Network, enhanced with AI-enabled software for smarter surveillance and decision-making, the release stated.

The transformation also involves the modernisation of the Information Management and Analysis Centre in Gurugram, the current nodal centre of the NC3I Network. Under the new framework, IMAC will evolve into a multi-agency NMDA Centre. The project, set to be executed on a turnkey basis, will be administered by the Indian Navy, the release said.

Share price of the defence major ended 1.27% higher at Rs 422 apiece on the NSE, outperforming the benchmark Nifty's performance at 0.24% up.