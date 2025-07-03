BusinessBank of Baroda Q1 Updates: Domestic Deposits Jump 8%
Bank of Baroda Q1 Updates: Domestic Deposits Jump 8%

The domestic retail advances grew 17% year-on-year to Rs 2.61 lakh crore in the June 2025 quarter.

03 Jul 2025, 06:23 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
The Mumbai main branch office of Bank of Baroda (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Bank of Baroda's domestic deposits rose 8.1% year-on-year to Rs 12.04 lakh crore in the quarter ended June, according to its quarterly business update on Thursday.

Global business for the quarter under review has risen 11% to Rs 26.4 lakh crore. The state-run lender's global deposits during the same period increased to Rs 14.36 lakh crore, which marked an increase of 9.13% over the year-ago period.

The bank's domestic advances during the first quarter rose 13% to Rs 9.92 lakh crore, as compared to Rs 8.81 lakh crore posted in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. The domestic retail advances grew 17% year-on-year to Rs 2.61 lakh crore in the June 2025 quarter.

During the same period, Bank of Baroda's global advances increased 13% to Rs 12.07 lakh crore.

Bank of Baroda has cut its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate by 5 basis points after the Reserve Bank of India's rate reduction.

The public sector bank has brought down the MCLR rates across one-month, three-month, six-month and one-year tenures. The bank has made a shallow cut of 5 bps in these rates.

Bank of Baroda Share Price

The business update was shared after market hours. Bank of Baroda shares settled 0.39% lower at Rs 242.12 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.19% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares have fallen 9.61% over the past 12 months and risen 0.64% year-to-date.

Out of 38 analysts tracking the stock, 29 have a 'buy' rating, seven suggest a 'hold,' and two recommend a 'sell.' The average of 12-month analysts' price target of Rs 266.11 implies a potential upside of 9.8% from its previous closing.

