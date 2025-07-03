Bank of Baroda Q1 Updates: Domestic Deposits Jump 8%

Bank of Baroda's domestic deposits rose 8.1% year-on-year to Rs 12.04 lakh crore in the quarter ended June, according to its quarterly business update on Thursday.

Global business for the quarter under review has risen 11% to Rs 26.4 lakh crore. The state-run lender's global deposits during the same period increased to Rs 14.36 lakh crore, which marked an increase of 9.13% over the year-ago period.

The bank's domestic advances during the first quarter rose 13% to Rs 9.92 lakh crore, as compared to Rs 8.81 lakh crore posted in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. The domestic retail advances grew 17% year-on-year to Rs 2.61 lakh crore in the June 2025 quarter.

During the same period, Bank of Baroda's global advances increased 13% to Rs 12.07 lakh crore.